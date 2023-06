Many nonprofit organizations that serve our community need volunteers. This week in our volunteer segment we’re featuring today’s Volunteer Fair. Come on down to the Community Volunteer Network, Volunteer Fair, a free event for 55 and older to learn about volunteering in our community. Click Here to Find out more about the Community Volunteer Network, Volunteer Fair.

Sponsored by PRS

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.