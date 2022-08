This Your Place, Your Money report features Stacy Larsen, Communications Director for AARP. She shares a news resource to help individuals and communities prepare for an emergency or disaster. The website is AARP.org/ORprepare Your Place Your Money is sponsored by AARP Oregon.

