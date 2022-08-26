Rum Creek Fire reaches 1,256 acres

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters were able to keep the Rum Creek Fire from crossing the Rogue River in rural Josephine County.

The Bureau of Land Management said the Rum Creek Fire reached the banks of the Rogue River earlier this week.

Friday, firefighters reportedly continued to hold on the Rogue River “perimeter control feature.”

Firefighters will continue to work on the ground with air support.

The fire now covers 1,256 acres, according to InciWeb.

There is a “Level 1 – BE READY” evacuation notice in the area from the Josephine County Sheriff’s office.

The latest evacuation information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3wxHvcu