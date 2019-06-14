1 dead, 9 others treated in California hazmat spill

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) – A hazmat spill has left one person dead in central California.
Nine people were treated for exposure including medical personnel and police.
According to local media, the incident happened at around noon on Thursday in Los Banos.
Authorities haven’t yet given details about the chemical involved in the spill.
However, they have said the substance was agriculture-related.
A resident said the deceased individual was a farmer who lived in the area, but police haven’t confirmed the person’s identity.