$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – If you played Powerball this past Wednesday, you may want to check your ticket.
According to the Oregon Lottery, someone in Oregon bought a ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million.
The winning numbers for the October 24, 2018 drawing were 03-21-45-53-56. The Powerball number was 22. That means at least one person in Oregon matched five out of five numbers. The odds of that are nearly 1 out of 12 million.
There were no jackpot winners in the last drawing, kicking the prize up to an estimated $750 million. The cash value turns out to be about $428.6 million.
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, October 27.