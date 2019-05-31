1 million tons of debris removed from the Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. (CNN) – Workers have cleared more than one million tons of debris so far from last November’s Camp Fire site in Northern California.
About three-quarters of that was debris, soil, and ash. More than 150,000 tons of contaminated soil was also removed.
The rest of the materials cleared were concrete and metals, some of which is being recycled.
Crews are still in the field to work on more than 9,000 sites as phase two of the clean-up begins.
Much of the impacted area still lacks clean water.
Residents there have been relying on truckloads of bottled water delivered regularly.
The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive fire in California’s history.
It burned 153,000 acres and killed at least 85 people before it was contained.