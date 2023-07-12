Tuberville: ‘No middle ground’ on blockade of Pentagon nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Senator Tommy Tuberville is doubling down on his military nominations blockade despite arguments it’s hurting military families.

The Alabama Republican says the Pentagon needs to revoke its new policy reimbursing travel expenses for abortion access. Otherwise, he won’t allow hundreds of nominations to pass as a group using unanimous consent.

That means the Senate would have to confirm them individually, and that could take months.

Senator Tuberville said, “Solution is take the policy, go back the way it was, and then send us a bill, and let everybody vote on it. I mean, it’s that simple, but it’s not a one-way street here. There’s two sides to this. So let’s work this out. Let’s let the American people, their representatives vote on what they’re trying to do with this bill that they changed with the memo.”

When asked if there’s any middle ground, Tuberville replied, “No middle ground. I mean, the middle ground is move it back, and let’s vote on it.”

Tuberville also appears to be changing his stance after suggesting white nationalists aren’t inherently racist. He says he didn’t explain himself correctly when he said he just thinks of them as

Americans. Tuberville now says white nationalists are, in fact, racist.

He says he takes issue with people who group them with all Christians, Republicans and Trump supporters.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.