1 person killed in Grants Pass shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person was killed and another wounded in Grants Pass shooting.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1 a.m. Monday, deputies were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4500 block of Redwood Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a female with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to JCSO, they were checking a marijuana grow operation associated with the incident when they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Investigators said they wouldn’t provide further comment at this time.

