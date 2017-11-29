More than 100 dead fish found at Lake Selmac

Medford, Ore. — Concerns over safety at Lake Selmac. A pair of fishermen recently went to the area, and found a massive fish kill.
Now, some people are worried the fish could have died, because of chemicals. More than 100 fish were found dead at Lake Selmac around Thanksgiving Day.
The photos above are from fishers who were at the lake and saw the fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said they appear to be bass. ODFW said it doesn’t think the fish were poisoned. It said it found several live fish and wildlife in the area.
“Situation like this, it appears we had some fish dies from natural causes. That wouldn’t be anything that would be a health risk to people that are just recreating at the lake,” said David Haight, ODFW.
ODFW is reminding the public it is illegal to release hazardous substances into waterways. If caught, ODFW said state police can cite you with a water pollution violation.