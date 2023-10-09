Henley First Graders Learn Coding

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – First graders at Henley Elementary School in Klamath Falls recently learn to coding in a unique way.

They were introduced to basic coding by operating beebots. During their project-based learning class, beebots are programmable robots that move in increments and do 90 degree turns.

This is the second year of small group and project-based learning at area elementary schools. The project-based learning classes focus on hands on activities that supplement learning in the classrooms.

