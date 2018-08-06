11 kids rescued from New Mexico compound

TAO COUNTY, N.M. (KOB) – Deputies discovered several children and arrested two men during a raid at a compound in New Mexico Friday.
Taos County deputies found 11 children, ranging in age from 1 to 15 in unhealthy conditions at the makeshift compound in Amalia.
The children were removed and turned over to state child-welfare workers. Three women, believed to be the children’s mothers, were also found.
Deputies were executing a search warrant related to a joint investigation involving the abduction of a 4-year-old Georgia boy by his father, Siraj Wahhaj.
Wahhaj was one of the suspects arrested at the compound. The missing boy, however, was not there.
Wahhaj and his son were last seen together in a single-vehicle crash on December 13 in Alabama.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ndtP2e