12,000 illegal marijuana plants found near Selma

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Thousands of illicit marijuana plants were seized during a Josephine County drug bust.

Investigators said on Thursday, July 21, they searched an illegal marijuana grow operation in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive east of Selma.

At the property, police reportedly found about 12,000 illegal marijuana plants inside multiple greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 12 people were detained and several others fled to a nearby forest. They were not located.

Jail records show 28-year-old Jhonathan Gutierrez-Salazar was taken into custody and lodged for unlawful manufacturing and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.