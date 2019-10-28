$1,500 reward issued for capture of fugitive

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police say there’s a reward for information that leads them to a man accused of committing crimes in southern Oregon.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Ryan Taylor travels between Douglas County and Josephine County committing crimes. He currently has active warrants out for his arrest.
Both counties are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to track down Taylor.
Currently, there’s a $1,500 reward for information that will help bring Taylor to justice.
Taylor is described by DCSO as a white man, 5’9” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. In the past, he’s altered his appearance to evade capture.
According to DCSO, Taylor should not be approached.
Anyone with information about the location of Taylor is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
Deputies added anyone harboring or helping Taylor may face criminal penalties.