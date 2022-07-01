173rd Fighter Wing announces 4th of July flyovers

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls will hold flyovers for ceremonies in Southern Oregon this Fourth of July.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times:

10:00 a.m. Downtown Klamath Falls, Klamath Falls, Ore.

10:20 a.m. Downtown Ashland, Ashland, Ore.

10:30 a.m. Central Point 4th of July Freedom Festival, Central Point, Ore.

11:00 a.m. Creswell 4th of July Parade, Creswell, Ore.

11:30 a.m. Eagle Point 4th of July Parade, Eagle Point, Ore.

12:00 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort, Lake of the Woods, Ore.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.