18,000 pounds of drugs offloaded by USCG in Florida

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WTVJ) – Coast Guard officials in south Florida offloaded nearly 18,000 pounds in drugs confiscated during separate missions over the past year.
In Port Everglades the Coast Guard cutter Bear brought in the 14,000 pounds of marijuana and more than 3,600 pounds of cocaine, which combined, have an estimated value of more than $62 million.
The drugs were confiscated during five missions off the coast of Mexico as well as Central and South America with two of the ships involved based out of Florida.