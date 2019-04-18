Search for missing Ohio teen turns into criminal investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WKYC) – Authorities are launching a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a teenager from Ohio.
14-year-old Jonathan Minard was last seen April 14th.
While speaking about the search, Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said, “You know what, I haven’t been able to sleep for three nights.” Restless nights after days of searching with hundreds coming out to look through wooded areas and combing through the last place Jonathan Minard was seen when he went to help milk cows at a farm in New Harrisburg.
The boy reportedly took a break and did not return to the farm after complaining of a toothache. But he didn’t return home.
Jo Hepner is Jonathan’s aunt. She said, “If you seriously know where he’s at and what has happened to him please tell us, I mean we’re begging you. I mean this is our last hope.”
Sheriff Williams said this case unlike others in the county and says something just doesn’t add up. “We’re talking about a young man who has no cell phone, doesn’t have any money and he’s been gone for three or four days? That’s pretty suspicious to me.”
He said there’s a “person of interest” that has been questioned but he has not been named a suspect.
He also said detectives have been diving deeper into the case but stopped short of releasing details that he says could compromise the investigation. “And obviously there’s some things about this case that I’m not going to reveal, and we want to be able to get this solved, get this taken care of and make sure this is right.”
Jonathon’s family is still holding onto hope that he’ll be found.
Detectives are asking anyone with any information or tips to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.