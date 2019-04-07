19-year-old Grants Pass resident named in fatal I-5 crash

LINN COUNTY, Ore.– Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded Saturday night to the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 216.
The investigation revealed a blue 2008 Mazda 3, operated by Brielle Doman, 19, of Grants Pass, was stopped on the inside shoulder of I-5. A gold 1999 Toyota Sienna, operated by Jackie Byers, 31, of Springfield, was southbound passing the location when for an unknown reason Doman walked into the southbound lanes of I-5 and was hit.
Doman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP was assisted by the Halsey Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.
