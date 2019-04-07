Ashland Bike Swap features 250 bicycles

“Ashland is a bike-friendly community and so people just love coming to this event,” event organizer Rachel Dials said.
Some of the proceeds from the event go towards bike safety education in the Rogue Valley.
“20% of those sales go towards bicycle safety education,” said Dials. “We have an instructor that actually teaches bicycle safety education in some of the Ashland schools.”
From two wheelers to three, bike lovers selected from a wide selection of bikes all at a fair price.
“The prices were exceptionally reasonable, we were quite surprised,” said Ashland resident Jennifer Woo.
Ashland Police Department was also at the event to help owners register their bicycles with the city.
The event is expected to return again next year in April.
