$2.3M bid for Slater Fire timber

JACKSON CO., Ore. — The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is receiving bids for the ‘Slater 48 Decks Timber Sale’. It says the sale was advertised at $45 per ton, for a total value of $1.26 million. RRNSF said the tentative high bidder, Swanson Group Manufacturing, bid over $83 per ton. That comes out to over $2.3 million.

The ‘Slater 48 Decks Timber Sale’ captured timber volume from standing dead trees burned by the slater fire this past fall. “We had to remove those trees that were hazardous to the firefighters. So we cut and decked those during the fire,” said RRNSF District Ranger, Scott Blower.

The agency said the Slater Fire burned so quickly and at such a hot temperature, only the bark of those trees were severely burned.

