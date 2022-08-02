2 additional people found dead in McKinney Fire burn area

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Two more people were found dead in the McKinney Fire burn area.

The McKinney Fire was first reported in the Oak Knoll Ranger District of the Klamath National Forest east of Yreka on Friday, July 29. It quickly grew to over 55,000 acres within a few days, prompting evacuations in the area.

On Sunday morning, a vehicle was found with two dead people in the burn path of the McKinney Fire.

The bodies were reportedly located at a residential driveway along Doggett Creek Road off Highway 96 west of the community of Klamath River, California.

The following day, two additional bodies were found in the McKinney Fire perimeter. Both were found at separate residences along Highway 96.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office won’t provide any further information until family members have been notified about the deaths.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said there are no people who are unaccounted for.

Check the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and https://community.zonehaven.com/ for any updates on evacuations.