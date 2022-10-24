2 dead in St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two victims died in a school shooting in Saint Louis, Missouri Monday morning.

A teenage girl died at the scene and an adult woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooter also died at the hospital.

It happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, a magnet school near the city’s downtown.

Saint Louis police said a total of eight people were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and a report of cardiac arrest.

The suspect has not been positively identified, but he is reportedly a male about 20 years old.