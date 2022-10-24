Ballots found in the Rogue River, deputies say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Stolen election ballots and mail were reportedly found dumped in the Rogue River.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 21, a citizen said they found mail in the river in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing.

Some of the mail contained ballots, JCSO said.

The mail was reportedly found with addresses on Paradise Gardens Road and Greentree Loop.

“The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities regarding the theft of mail,” deputies said. “Please contact the Josephine County Clerk’s Office at 541-474-5243 if you have not received your ballot by Wednesday, October 26th.”

JCSO did not release any further information.