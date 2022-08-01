2 people found dead in McKinney Fire burn area

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were found dead as the McKinney fire continues to burn near Yreka, California

The McKinney Fire was first reported in the Oak Knoll Ranger District of the Klamath National Forest east of Yreka on Friday, July 29. It quickly grew to over 55,000 acres within a few days, prompting evacuations in the area. It remains 0% contained, but cloud cover and cooler temperatures have firefighters hopeful about getting a handle on the situation. However, there are higher temperatures in the forecast with a possible increase in lightning activity.



On Sunday morning, a vehicle was found with two dead people in the burn path of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The bodies were reportedly located at a residential driveway along Doggett Creek Road off Highway 96 west of the community of Klamath River, California.

No further information was provided as investigators look to identify the deceased people and notify their families.

Check the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and https://community.zonehaven.com/ for any updates on evacuations.