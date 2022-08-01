KOBI-TV/NBC5 and Southern Oregon University Present an Oregon Gubernatorial Debate, Thursday, October 6th at 7:00pm

August 1st, 2022

For Immediate Release

Medford, OR In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, proudly present the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D).

NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin will moderate the debate. Mr. Smullin will also be a panelist joined by Dr. Richard J. Bailey, Jr., President of Southern Oregon University and Patsy Smullin, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 President and Owner.

“We are delighted an agreement has been made with all three of our state’s gubernatorial candidates,” said Bob Wise, Vice President and General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2. “In addition, NBC5 is very fortunate to partner with Southern Oregon University. SOU is a cherished and distinguished Southern Oregon institution. Their participation brings extra gravitas to this historic debate.”

“Southern Oregon University believes it is vital to bring this debate to the voters of Southern Oregon,” said Southern Oregon University President Dr. Richard Bailey. “We are honored to partner with NBC5 and we will be an active contributor to ensure this debate will best serve the citizens of Southern Oregon.”

The debate will be broadcast live Thursday, October 6th at 7:00pm on KOBI-TV NBC5 in Medford and KOTI-TV NBC2 in Klamath Falls. It will also stream live on KOBI5.com where it will be available for viewing throughout the state of Oregon and beyond.

For more information, contact Bob Wise. 541-779-5555 or [email protected]

####