2 people killed after shooting at Embassy Suites near PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Port of Portland police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead at Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the hotel near Northeast 82nd Way and Northeast Airport Way around 2 a.m. The Port of Portland initially confirmed there was a shooting and later said a man and a woman were dead. Their identities have not been released.

A KGW photojournalist who was at the scene reported police had the entrance to the hotel blocked off.

“We can confirm that there was a shooting at the Embassy Suites early this morning and that Port of Portland Police responded to the incident. As this is an active investigation, we are unable to release any details about the incident at this time,” the Port of Portland said in an initial statement released to KGW.

The Port of Portland has not said what led up to the shooting or whether they are looking for any suspects. The agency has also not said if any arrests have been made in the case.