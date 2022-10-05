2 people killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Two people died in a Klamath County crash this past Monday.

Oregon State Police said on the night of October 3, 57-year-old Philip Water of Chiloquin was driving a car on Highway 97 near Upper Klamath Lake when the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a commercial truck.

Water and his passenger, 58-year-old Cynthia Vanvleet of Chiloquin, did not survive the crash.

According to OSP, the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries

Police said they don’t know why Water crossed over the highway’s center line.

OSP provided no further information.