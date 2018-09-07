22 reportedly killed in Japan quake

HOKKAIDO, Japan (NTV/NBCNC) – People in Hokkaido, Japan are counting their losses in the wake of the deadly earthquake that rocked the north isle Thursday morning
22 are now dead and 16 unaccounted following the magnitude 6.7 quake.
The earthquake measured the strongest seven on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, causing fatal landslides in Atsuma, with 19 bodies recovered there alone.
Hokkaido Electric said it had returned power by 9:00 a.m. to 1,455,000 households, nearly half the prefecture. The utility said complete restoration will take more than a week.
In the capital Sapporo, 15,000 households in two wards were without water supply. The city is deploying water trucks at 73 locations.
32 other municipalities including Atsuma and Abira were hit by water outages.
Most train and subway operations suspended, some had to commute on foot.
Seismologists warn people to stay alert as the largest aftershocks and landslides are possible in the days to come.