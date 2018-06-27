28-year-old challenger defeats incumbent representative in NYC

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A high-ranking 10-term Democratic congressman was defeated by a political newcomer in a primary Tuesday.
Representative Joe Crowley of New York was beaten by 28-year old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a result that had the political establishment buzzing.
Crowley was seen as a potential challenger to succeed Nancy Pelosi one day as House Democratic Leader, but he fell short by about 15 points in a low-turnout primary in his Queens and Bronx-area district.
Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic Socialist and onetime Bernie Sanders organizer who supports a Medicare-for-all health care system, free education in public universities and the abolishment of ICE.
She attacked Crowley for accepting donations from financial firms and being out of touch with his home district.
Pelosi issued a statement praising Crowley and his leadership in the Democratic Caucus.