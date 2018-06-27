Casting call held for Disney movie filming in Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. – Have you ever wanted to be in a Disney movie? You may get your chance. According to KGW, Disney needs extras for an upcoming movie called “Timmy Failure” based on the popular children’s book series focused on a child detective.
An open casting call for people of all ages and ethnicities is being held in Portland on July 8. No experience is necessary.
Filming in the Portland area will take place from July 27 to September 8. For more details, including how to apply, visit the Grant Wilfley Casting website.