$28,000-worth of fire equipment found in stolen vehicle, Weed police say

WEED, Calif. – A traffic stop in Weed lead the police department to two different crimes allegedly committed by the same person.

In the early morning hours of this past Sunday, the weed police department stopped a car after a registration check found that it had been reported stolen out of Redding.

During a search of the car, police found $28,000-worth of fire equipment, identified to be the property of the Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Lassen County.

43-year-old Edward Tilford of San Luis Obispo County was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and narcotics-related offenses, WPD said.

The recovered fire equipment was returned to the Little Valley Fire Department.