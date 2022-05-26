Fire restrictions on BLM lands go into effect Friday

SALEM, Ore. – This Friday, fire restrictions will go into effect for all Bureau of Land Management public lands throughout Oregon.

Starting May 27th, the use of fireworks exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition, tracer devices, incendiary devices, and sky lanterns are prohibited.

“Fire restrictions help protect our first responders, local communities, and public lands from accidental wildfires,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director. “We are continuing to see drought conditions across Oregon and Washington. By following fire restrictions, the public can help us focus our fire resources on naturally caused fires.”

Fines for violating the prohibition can be up to $1,000. Those found responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression.

