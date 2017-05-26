2Hawk opens Tesla charging stations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon has a new stop for Tesla owners needing a charge and maybe a bottle of wine.
2Hawk Winery just opened up three new Tesla charging stations at their tasting room on North Phoenix Road.
Ross Allen and his wife took over 2Hawk in 2014 and began working to make the winery more environmentally friendly.
“We added a solar component and that solar component provides a hundred percent of the energy needed for our winery. And so, the Tesla chargers is just another arm of our environmental reach,” explained Allen.
Since all the power the winery needs is generated by solar energy, that means Tesla owners can charge up without using the power grid.
Tesla lists two other charging stations in the Rogue Valley, both in Ashland.