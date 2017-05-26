Third Coast Guard rescue this week

BROOKINGS, Ore. – It’s been a busy week for the U.S. Coast Guard in Oregon. On Thursday a woman had to be rescued by helicopter in Brookings, on the southwest side of Chetco Point Park. The Coast Guard’s North Bend sector tells us law enforcement called them after woman found herself in trouble on rocks near the water. The helicopter flew in and a hoist was used to retrieve her. We’re told she has two broken arms and a compound fracture of one of her legs.
Already this week, a fisherman was rescued. Then a 69 year old female hiker was airlifted from rough terrain. Pilot, Lt. Matthew Poore tells NBC5 News that Thursday’s rescue had to be done by helicopter.
“There was definitely no way that someone would be able to carry her in a stable position off the rocks through the beach and to the shore,” says Lt. Matthew Poore. He goes on to say that he believes the uptick in rescues this week is due to the nice weather.
The Coast Guard advises outdoor enthusiasts to bring a locating beacon or portable GPS device that can show rescuers the exact location of a person in distress. He says the devices can save lives.