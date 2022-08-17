3 dead, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash

RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people died in a suspected DUII crash in Douglas County.

Investigators said shortly before midnight on Tuesday, August 16, a deputy was on patrol in the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he saw debris in the roadway.

He stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.

Two females, identified as 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, were ejected from the vehicle. They did not survive.

Inside the vehicle, 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found dead.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, a 21-year-old Roseburg resident, was found in critical condition. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies said they believe intoxicants were somehow involved in the crash, but they didn’t elaborate further and made no mention of criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.