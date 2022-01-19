3 juveniles injured in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Three juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Klamath County.

Deputies said at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, a late model Jeep Cherokee was traveling on Cross Road south of Klamath Falls when it left the roadway and rolled several times.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and two passengers were ejected. They were all juveniles.

The two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The driver had more serious injuries and was eventually transferred to OHSU in Portland.

Due to the age of the individuals involved, their names will not be released by investigators.

Deputies said speed and alcohol are believed to be significant factors in the crash.

The investigation will continue and KCSO is looking into how the juveniles obtained alcohol.