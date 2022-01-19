Body found along Roxy Ann Peak trail identified

MEDFORD, Ore. – Investigators have identified the human remains discovered off a popular trail on the outskirts of Medford.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the evening of Monday, January 10, 2022, a man was walking his dog off the Roxy Ann Peak trail when he found skeletonized human remains.

The next morning, detectives recovered the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

On Wednesday, January 19, the body was identified as 33-year-old Armando Leigh Soto, originally from Yuba City. The sheriff’s office said Soto lived in the Medford area since 2015 and was reported missing in June 2020.

Investigators said the autopsy revealed no evidence of injury or trauma. The cause and manner of death are undetermined due to advanced decomposition. There are no signs of suspicious circumstances, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was released.