3 separate marijuana grows raided in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police found over a dozen guns, nearly 4,000 illicit marijuana plants, and more than 1,300 of processed black-market cannabis during three separate raids in Jackson County.

Investigators said the first case involved a property in the 900 block of Dry Creek Road in Eagle Point. The location was raided by the county’s Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team on May 25.

Detectives reportedly found 839 marijuana plants, about 1,000 pounds of processed cannabis, and 15 guns, one of which was a short-barreled rifle.

The main suspect in the case, 61-year-old Martin Quintero Cabrera, wasn’t present when the warrant was served. He’s wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, and manufacturing and possession of marijuana.

Jackson County Code Enforcement fined the property owner $16,000 for five illegal greenhouses and solid waste.

In the second case, a search warrant was served in the 3600 block of Beagle Road in White City on May 26. Two people were detained and one fled on foot. Charges are pending. Code enforcement issued $47,000 in fines for the property owner.

In the last case, IMET raided a grow in the 1300 block of Applegate Road in Jacksonville. Detectives found and destroyed 832 black-market marijuana plants and 314 pounds of processed cannabis. The property owner was fined $17,000 for unapproved structures, unapproved marijuana production, and solid waste.

According to investigators, they have no reason to believe the cases are connected.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said all of the investigations are ongoing.