3 shootings overnight in Portland; 2 men dead, 2 people injured

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeff Sharp at [email protected] or 503-823-9773 or Det. JD McGuire at [email protected] and reference Case No. 23-176187.

The second shooting happened at 1:55 a.m. at Cracker Box Tavern, located near the intersection of Northeast Lombard Street and Simpson Street. Portland police said two people were hurt and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries. PPB did not say if they arrested anyone or identify either of the people who were shot. Police have not released any other information about this incident.

Shooting on North Exeter Avenue

The third shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. in the area of North Exeter Avenue, between Houghton Street and Willis Boulevard, just east of Portsmouth Avenue. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found a man dead at the scene.

Police made no arrests and did not report any suspect information. Police said they’ll identify the man who was killed after family has been notified.

During the investigation, North Exeter Avenue was closed from Willis Boulevard to Houghton Street.