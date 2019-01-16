3-year-old finds bag of meth in Medford restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 3-year-old found a bag of methamphetamine under a napkin holder at a popular restaurant. And now, Medford police are trying to track down the people who planted it there.
According to the Medford Police Department, two men were captured on surveillance placing the drugs under a napkin holder on Monday.
Images of the men were shared by MPD. If you recognize either of the suspects call Medford police.
Police are choosing not to name the restaurant, as they believe this is an isolated incident.