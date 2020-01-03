3,500 U.S. troops deploying to the Middle East

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The balance of some 4,000 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division is set to deploy to the Middle East Friday night Saturday.
On Wednesday, approximately 700 troops left Fort Bragg in North Carolina for the region. They are part of a brigade of the 82nd.
The rest of the brigade, about 3,500 will join the first group this weekend.
According to U.S. defense and military officials, this is a 60-day deployment with options to extend.
Some troops will go into Iraq, others will be in Kuwait and other parts of the region. Their orders are to be a response force to threats throughout the region.
The first battalion has moved in already, first to Kuwait and now many are in Baghdad.
The mission of the 82nd Airborne Division is to, “Within 18 hours, strategically deploy, conduct forcible entry parachute assault, and secure key objectives” in support of U.S. national interests.