Up to $5,000 offered for info about Yreka homicide

Homicide victim Christopher Scott Schafer.

YREKA, Calif. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about the death of a Yreka-area transient.

The skeletal remains of Christopher Scott Schafer were found partially submerged in Yreka Creek in November 2012. The death was later ruled a homicide.

The 43-year-old transient was known to frequent the north and south ends of Yreka, mostly in the area of Yreka Creek.

On January 9, 2018, the Siskiyou County Secret Witness Program offered up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Yreka Police Department at 530-841-2311.

