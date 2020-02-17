6-year-old reportedly attacked by mountain lion in California

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KNTV) – The search continues Monday for a mountain lion that attacked a young girl Sunday in a California nature preserve.
Authorities say the attack happened around 9:45 a.m. as the girl walked with family and friends in the Rancho San Antonio Preserve,
Witnesses say the cat weighed about 100 pounds and bit the girl in the ankle.
An adult walking with the group was able to fight off the animal.
Using dogs, officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife searched for the animal until dark. They resumed that search Monday morning at daylight.