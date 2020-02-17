Home
Voting for 10th annual Live to Dance with the Arc Stars opens to public

MEDFORD, ORE. — Dancing for a good cause. That’s the idea behind the 10th annual Live to Dance with the Arc Stars. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Arc of Jackson County, which provides resources for those with developmental disabilities.

News Anchors Blakey McHugh , Kyle Aevermann and Kristina Zagame have teamed up arc star Jessica Ross and choreographer Junior Kahaloa to form a team this year.

Voting for the competition has opened up to the public before the big event on March 14.

Each vote costs $5, but will include a free 12 oz beverage from the Human Bean.

You can cast your vote by clicking here.

For more information about the event, click here.

