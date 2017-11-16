The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey is here

Reynolds Kitchens has a recipe for either the best turkey you’ve ever had or the worst, depending on how highly you regard Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
The spicy snack has been slowly invading the collective American palate for years, seemingly coming to a head when a seemingly bizarre concoction called “Mac n’ Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Mac and Cheese Snacks” began to grace the shelves of every neighborhood Walmart. But that wasn’t the end.
Of course, it’s 2017. We all should have seen this coming. The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey is apparently a thing now.
In fact, Reynolds Kitchens not only has a recipe for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-covered turkey, they also tout a Doritos ranch-flavored and Funyun-flavored turkey.
In theory, you could use Reynolds Kitchens’ methods and use any number of crumbly snack foods to flavor blast your turkey this holiday season. Does a Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream turkey sound appetizing? How about Doritos Nacho Cheese turkey? You can always play it safe and grab a bag of Turkey and Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips from Trader Joe’s. The options are endless!