Medford Dutch Bros. stand robbed

Medford police said a man approached the stand at the corner of Stewart Avenue and South Columbus Avenue while concealing one of his hands in his clothing. An employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the scene.
According to MPD, the man was completely covered by clothing. Even with video surveillance evidence, they weren’t able to get much detail. He is simply disrobed as a “white male.”
MPD is reminded of similar cases last winter that still are still unsolved. “If you work at a coffee stand, please be careful,” MPD wrote. “Don’t keep large amounts of money in the till, be a good witness and discuss this with your employees. Chances are he will strike again.”