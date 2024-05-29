$7.1M in construction projects approved at Medford’s airport

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Commissioners approved a contract for construction projects at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport during their regular board meeting Wednesday morning.

The bid, submitted by Knife River Materials, includes Taxiway B3 construction, Taxiway C1 extension, and General Aviation Apron expansion, as well as subsequent additive bid schedules.

The Airport Department posted an invitation to bid on the county’s website back in February. Knife River Materials, the only bidder, submitted an estimate of $7,123,407 to complete the projects.

Just over $1 million of that will fund utility work, under the additive bid schedule, and will be paid for with airport funds.

The rest of the money from the contract is contingent on a Federal Aviation Administration grant.

“It’s is just improvements out at the airport to prepare for future growth for more hangers,” said Jackson County Commissioner and airport liaison. “We even hope to eventually some day have an education center out there. But there is a lot of growing going on at the airport.”

Roberts went on to say for a small or mid-size airport, they are doing well, but the airport needs more space due to increased air traffic.

The construction is planned to be completed in 180 days.

