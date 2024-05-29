Douglas County man in jail for third time in 2 years on drug charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Douglas County man is behind bars facing several drug charges related to possessing, manufacturing, and delivering meth.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, 52-year-old Randall Slay of Myrtle Creek was arrested after a traffic stop during which K-9 Officer Trapper located narcotics inside his vehicle.

Detectives had been investigating Slay and had reason to believe he was driving to make a drug deal at the time of his arrest.

Slay was pulled over in the 900 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek Tuesday evening. During a search of Slay and his vehicle, officers found and seized a total of 173 grams of suspected meth. In addition to other drug paraphernalia, police also found another 134 grams of suspected meth during a search of Slay’s home.

Police say Slay is a habitual drug offender and this arrest is his third over the last two years.

He faces multiple drug charges and his bond is set at $200,000.

