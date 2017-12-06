800 local kids need holiday gifts

Medford, Ore.– You can help make the holidays special for children in need all by visiting local businesses. Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children or CASA is hosting ‘Giving Trees’ around the Rogue Valley.
Each tree has tags with the gift wishes of local kids. Take a tag, purchase a gift, and CASA will make sure it gets delivered in time for Christmas.
“Each tag represents what one child of that age will want this holiday in terms of clothing, toys, books, and other things,” says Jennifer Mylenek, Executive Director of CASA Jackson County.
There are 70 locations to find giving trees around the valley. For a complete list of local businesses that are participating, go to www.jacksoncountycasa.org.
