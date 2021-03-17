90 million Rescue Plan payments made

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The United States has, so far, issued 90 million stimulus checks as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service say the first batch of payments totaled $242 billion and were mostly sent by direct deposit.
The checks began processing on March 12th and some Americans have already seen the deposits as “pending” prior to Wednesday’s “official” payment.
The government added that the payments were primarily sent to eligible taxpayers who provided direct deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 returns.
Additional batches and payments will be made in the coming weeks. Those checks will be sent by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card.