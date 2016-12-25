A special Christmas gift for Eagle Point family

Eagle Point, Ore., — These are the Garcia’s.
Ralph and his fiance, Rachel combined their two families in to one big one, six kids in all.
“We came together and we couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s just wonderful, it’s a blessing to be together and be apart of each others lives.” said Rachel.
Last week, Rachel’s 5-year-old son, Shaydin, had a seizure when no adults were home.
But when Officer Robert Leonard responded to the 911 distress call at the house, he was pleasantly surprised.
“I was quite impressed with their mannerisms, and how polite they were and so it just gave me an idea.”
That idea, to give back to the family through the police department’s shop with a cop event.
“Working throughout the year, I keep note of where these kids are coming from, where they live, and who really seems like they need a little extra lift at Christmas time, and I knew this would be a perfect family.”
A holiday gift the Garcia’s didn’t see it coming.
“I was blown away, I was just shocked and so grateful. They gave us gift certificates for Christmas. And it’s why we have all these wonderful gifts under the tree.”
Now thanks to Officer Leonard and the rest of the Eagle Point Police Department, this will be a very special Christmas for the Garcia’s.
“It’s just nice to have some positive outcomes. As police officers we don’t deal with very many positive outcomes of things.”
“This will definitely be a Christmas you’ll never forget? Absolutely. Definitely.”